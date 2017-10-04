Las Vegas Massacre raises questions about semi-automatic gun modifications

The Las Vegas Massacre is shedding light on the modifications available for semi-automatic weapons and sparking debate on whether they should be legal. Police say the shooter used a bump stock. It's an attachment that makes firing the weapon around four times faster and they're one hundred percent legal.More >>
A police chase on Ryan Street ended when the suspect ran into another vehicle.More >>
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Tropical Depression Sixteen has not strengthened to a tropical storm, although that is likely to occur later tonight or early Thursday. The depression is located off the coast of Nicaragua and Costa Rica with winds of 35 mph. The depression will strengthen over the next couple of days as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula by Friday, likely as a hurricane...More >>
The extension of a road in Moss Bluff was supposed to help prevent accidents but instead, it's causing more confusion for drivers in the area. Now, with safety concerns growing, residents want a solution. The extension of Pinecone Drive makes it a lot easier for residents to get around Moss Bluff however, there seems to be a little bit of confusion at this intersection where Pinecone meets Parish Road.More >>
