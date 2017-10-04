Las Vegas Massacre raises questions about semi-automatic gun modifications

The Las Vegas Massacre is shedding light on the modifications available for semi-automatic weapons and sparking debate on whether they should be legal.

Police say the shooter used a bump stock. It's an attachment that makes firing the weapon around four times faster and they're one hundred percent legal.

“A bump stock makes a semi-automatic faster. It still hesitates but it makes it four times faster than you can pull the trigger,” said owner and operator of Hunter’s Supply & Pistol Range, Earl Gothreaux.

It uses the recoil of the gun to fire next shot much faster than if you repeatedly pulled the trigger. As the rifle recoils, the trigger bumps forward into the shooter's finger to speed up the rate of fire.

“It's still fully legal,” said Gothreaux. “I don't know why somebody would have it, but it's fun to shoot, like a fully automatic is fun to shoot and so it's one of those novelty items that is very expensive.”



Gothreaux says they range from $350 to $400 and you can purchase them online.



“It's an accessory for a gun just like a scope is, so there's no serial number, so they really available everywhere,” said Gothreaux.

They are the only modification Gothreuax says can be purchased without a tax stamp, which requires FBI and ATF approval.

Gothreaux says he's only sold around four bump stocks in the past five years because around here, his clientele is mainly hunters, who have no use for what he calls a “novelty” attachment.

