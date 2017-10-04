DeQuincy police release new information on attempted murder susp - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Breaking

DeQuincy police release new information on attempted murder suspect

(Source: DeQuincy Police Department) (Source: DeQuincy Police Department)

The DeQuincy police department has released new information on 32-year-old Jeremy Rutledge who is wanted by authorities for second-degree murder, among other charges. 

On Sept. 27, police in DeQuincy responded to a disturbance call on First Street, according to DeQuincy police chief Michael Suchanek.

The initial investigation revealed Rutledge had attacked his mother by striking her in the face and causing severe swelling to her left eye, fractured the left side of her skull, and various other injuries to her head. Rutledge also allegedly tried to suffocate her, left bruising on her wrist, and stated he "wanted her to die.", Suchanek said.

After the battery of his mother, Rutledge stole her car and wrecked it outside of DeQuincy, then fled the scene. He is believed to still be near DeQuincy, sleeping in a nearby wooded area but has allegedly broken into several houses on Route 66. 

During one of the encounters, Rutledge stated he "has a gun, is ready for a fight, and is not going back to jail."  

Jeremy Rutledge is charged with attempted second-degree murder, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property and false imprisonment. His bond is set at $267,500.

Rutledge is considered armed and dangerous, said Suchanek. Police ask that if you see Rutledge that you call 911 or the DeQuincy police department at 337-786-4000.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Sixteen forms in the SW Caribbean

    FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Sixteen forms in the SW Caribbean

    FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Sixteen forms in the SW Caribbean

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-10-04 20:58:57 GMT
    Tropical Depression 16Tropical Depression 16

    Tropical Depression Sixteen has formed in the southwestern Caribbean Sea off the coast of Nicaragua and Costa Rica with winds of 35 mph. The depression will gradually strengthen over the next couple of days as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula by Friday as a tropical storm. Once named, it will become Nate. Once the storm enters the southern Gulf of Mexico by Saturday, further strengthening is expected. The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center calls for the storm to...

    More >>

    Tropical Depression Sixteen has formed in the southwestern Caribbean Sea off the coast of Nicaragua and Costa Rica with winds of 35 mph. The depression will gradually strengthen over the next couple of days as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula by Friday as a tropical storm. Once named, it will become Nate. Once the storm enters the southern Gulf of Mexico by Saturday, further strengthening is expected. The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center calls for the storm to...

    More >>

  • Officials planning to fix troublesome new intersection

    Officials planning to fix troublesome new intersection

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 4:27 PM EDT2017-10-04 20:27:56 GMT

    The extension of a road in Moss Bluff was supposed to help prevent accidents but instead, it's causing more confusion for drivers in the area.  Now, with safety concerns growing, residents want a solution. The extension of Pinecone Drive makes it a lot easier for residents to get around Moss Bluff however, there seems to be a little bit of confusion at this intersection where Pinecone meets Parish Road. 

    More >>

    The extension of a road in Moss Bluff was supposed to help prevent accidents but instead, it's causing more confusion for drivers in the area.  Now, with safety concerns growing, residents want a solution. The extension of Pinecone Drive makes it a lot easier for residents to get around Moss Bluff however, there seems to be a little bit of confusion at this intersection where Pinecone meets Parish Road. 

    More >>

  • Breaking

    DeQuincy police release new information on attempted murder suspect

    DeQuincy police release new information on attempted murder suspect

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-10-04 20:11:21 GMT
    (Source: DeQuincy Police Department)(Source: DeQuincy Police Department)
    The DeQuincy police department has released new information on 32-year-old Jeremy Rutledge who is wanted by authorities for second-degree murder, among other charges.  On Sept. 27, police in DeQuincy responded to a disturbance call on First Street, according to DeQuincy police chief Michael Suchanek. The initial investigation revealed Rutledge had attacked his mother by striking her in the face and causing severe swelling to her left eye, fractured the left side of her skull, a...More >>
    The DeQuincy police department has released new information on 32-year-old Jeremy Rutledge who is wanted by authorities for second-degree murder, among other charges.  On Sept. 27, police in DeQuincy responded to a disturbance call on First Street, according to DeQuincy police chief Michael Suchanek. The initial investigation revealed Rutledge had attacked his mother by striking her in the face and causing severe swelling to her left eye, fractured the left side of her skull, a...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly