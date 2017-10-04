DeQuincy police release new information on attempted murder suspect

The DeQuincy police department has released new information on 32-year-old Jeremy Rutledge who is wanted by authorities for second-degree murder, among other charges.

On Sept. 27, police in DeQuincy responded to a disturbance call on First Street, according to DeQuincy police chief Michael Suchanek.

The initial investigation revealed Rutledge had attacked his mother by striking her in the face and causing severe swelling to her left eye, fractured the left side of her skull, and various other injuries to her head. Rutledge also allegedly tried to suffocate her, left bruising on her wrist, and stated he "wanted her to die.", Suchanek said.

After the battery of his mother, Rutledge stole her car and wrecked it outside of DeQuincy, then fled the scene. He is believed to still be near DeQuincy, sleeping in a nearby wooded area but has allegedly broken into several houses on Route 66.

During one of the encounters, Rutledge stated he "has a gun, is ready for a fight, and is not going back to jail."

Jeremy Rutledge is charged with attempted second-degree murder, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property and false imprisonment. His bond is set at $267,500.

Rutledge is considered armed and dangerous, said Suchanek. Police ask that if you see Rutledge that you call 911 or the DeQuincy police department at 337-786-4000.

