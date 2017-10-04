DeQuincy police release new information on attempted murder suspect

Tropical Depression Sixteen has formed in the southwestern Caribbean Sea off the coast of Nicaragua and Costa Rica with winds of 35 mph. The depression will gradually strengthen over the next couple of days as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula by Friday as a tropical storm. Once named, it will become Nate. Once the storm enters the southern Gulf of Mexico by Saturday, further strengthening is expected. The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center calls for the storm to...More >>
The extension of a road in Moss Bluff was supposed to help prevent accidents but instead, it's causing more confusion for drivers in the area. Now, with safety concerns growing, residents want a solution. The extension of Pinecone Drive makes it a lot easier for residents to get around Moss Bluff however, there seems to be a little bit of confusion at this intersection where Pinecone meets Parish Road.More >>
For the rest of today, we will have beautiful weather with lots of sunny skies! There is a slight chance for a few stray showers south of I-10. It will be a very warm day today with temperatures getting close to 90 degrees. For tonight, rain chances will remain low, as no showers are expected. We will have clear skies with almost no clouds. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s by morning. It should be a nice evening.More >>
Authorities are currently working two accidents in Lake Charles: one on Prien Lake Road and one on Ryan Street. The accident on Prien Lake Road, just west of Enterprise Boulevard, involved multiple cars. The southbound lanes of Ryan Street are blocked and traffic is being diverted to W Hale Street. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
