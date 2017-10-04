KPLC's Community Christmas & Salvation Army Angel Tree - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

It's time to register!

KPLC's Community Christmas & Salvation Army Angel Tree

By Mari Wilson, Marketing
If you are in need of assistance for the upcoming holidays, now is the time to register for KPLC's Community Christmas and the Salvation Army Angel Tree.

Registration dates and times:

Wednesday - October 18 - 9am - 3pm
Thursday - October 19 - 9am - 3pm and 5pm - 8pm
Friday - October 20 - 9am - 3pm

Please bring these required documents:

  • Picture ID
  • Birth certificates for all children
  • Proof of address (utility or bank statement, pay stub, etc.)
  • SNAP Benefit letter
  • Proof of ALL income
  • Proof of ALL expenses
  • Guardians / grandparents must bring custody papers

No appointment is necessary, applicants will be interviewed in the order they arrive. Please do not bring children with you to the appointment.
The Salvation Army office is located at 3020 Legion Street in Lake Charles.

