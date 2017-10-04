KPLC's Community Christmas & Salvation Army Angel Tree

If you are in need of assistance for the upcoming holidays, now is the time to register for KPLC's Community Christmas and the Salvation Army Angel Tree.
Registration dates and times:
Wednesday - October 18 - 9am - 3pm
Thursday - October 19 - 9am - 3pm and 5pm - 8pm
Friday - October 20 - 9am - 3pm
Please bring these required documents:
No appointment is necessary, applicants will be interviewed in the order they arrive. Please do not bring children with you to the appointment.
The Salvation Army office is located at 3020 Legion Street in Lake Charles.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
publicfile@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.