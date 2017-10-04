KPLC's Community Christmas & Salvation Army Angel Tree

If you are in need of assistance for the upcoming holidays, now is the time to register for KPLC's Community Christmas and the Salvation Army Angel Tree.

Registration dates and times:

Wednesday - October 18 - 9am - 3pm

Thursday - October 19 - 9am - 3pm and 5pm - 8pm

Friday - October 20 - 9am - 3pm

Please bring these required documents:

Picture ID

Birth certificates for all children

Proof of address (utility or bank statement, pay stub, etc.)

SNAP Benefit letter

Proof of ALL income

Proof of ALL expenses

Guardians / grandparents must bring custody papers

No appointment is necessary, applicants will be interviewed in the order they arrive. Please do not bring children with you to the appointment.

The Salvation Army office is located at 3020 Legion Street in Lake Charles.