Authorities say man who robbed local motel may have also robbed Opelousas motel, new surveillance photos released

Authorities now believe that a man who robbed the Super 8 motel in Lake Charles on Sept. 28 also robbed a motel in Opelousas on Oct. 1, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman.

The Sheriff's Office is releasing surveillance photos from the Opelousas armed robbery. Click HERE to see the surveillance photos.

The suspect entered the front lobby of the Super 8 in Lake Charles with a knife and demanded that the attendant open the money drawer, Myers said. The suspect fled the scene in what authorities believe is a Kia Optima with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Myers is asking anyone with information about the robbery, or who can identify the suspect or the car seen in the photographs, to call lead detective Roland Jones at 431-8015 (leave a message if he is unable to answer the phone) or Crimestoppers at 439-2222.

