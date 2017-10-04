Authorities say man who robbed local motel may have also robbed Opelousas motel, new surveillance photos released

Authorities are currently working two accidents in Lake Charles: one on Prien Lake Road and one on Ryan Street. The accident on Prien Lake Road, just west of Enterprise Boulevard, involved multiple cars. The southbound lanes of Ryan Street are blocked and traffic is being diverted to W Hale Street. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Authorities now believe that a man who robbed the Super 8 motel in Lake Charles on Sept. 28 also robbed a motel in Opelousas on Oct. 1, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman. The Sheriff's Office is releasing surveillance photos from the Opelousas armed robbery. Click HERE to see the surveillance photos. The suspect entered the front lobby of the Super 8 in Lake Charles with a knife and demanded that the attendant open the money drawer, Myers said. The sus...More >>
For the rest of today, we will have beautiful weather with lots of sunny skies! There is a slight chance for a few stray showers south of I-10. It will be a very warm day today with temperatures getting close to 90 degrees. For tonight, rain chances will remain low, as no showers are expected. We will have clear skies with almost no clouds. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s by morning. It should be a nice evening.More >>
Free movie screenings will take place at sundown on Fridays in October at Mallard Junction and Prien Lake Parks in Lake Charles.More >>
A new family, a new school, and a new city hours away from the place she calls home have been hard on 14-year-old Miah. KPLC's Britney Glaser shares that Miah is hoping to be adopted into a forever family.More >>
