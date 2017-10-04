FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm sunny weather this week, as the tropics become active again

For the rest of today, we will have beautiful weather with lots of sunny skies! There is a slight chance for a few stray showers south of I-10. It will be a very warm day today with temperatures getting close to 90 degrees.

For tonight, rain chances will remain low, as no showers are expected. We will have clear skies with almost no clouds. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s by morning. It should be a nice evening.

Through the rest of this week, we will continue to have very nice conditions. Skies will be clear with plenty of sunshine and little to no chance for any rain! Temperatures will be a bit above average for this time of year, as highs get up to the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to the low 70s.

Starting on Saturday over the weekend, we could see some rain come back into the forecast. Particularly on Sunday. Showers may develop in the afternoon with some of the daytime heating, and a disturbance from the Gulf. Highs will be in the upper 80s both days.

Into early next week we will have a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. This is all from a tropical disturbance coming out of the Gulf. The rain should not last all day and will quickly make its way off to the northeast. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

By the second half of next week, we will have a cold front push through, initially increasing our rain chances, but once it passes, we will have sunny skies and lower temperatures! Highs are expected to decrease to the lower 80s! Overnight, it will get down into the 50s, especially north of I-10! Along with the sunny skies and lower temperatures, we will also have lower humidity! So next week will start out wet, hot, and muggy, but will end with very nice weather!

Out in the tropics, we are quiet in the Atlantic, but we now have tropical depression sixteen in the southern Gulf. This is expected to become a tropical storm within the next 24 hours. The latest track takes the storm northwest toward the Yucatan Peninsula, then will gradually turn to the east and more toward Florida. This track keeps southwest Louisiana on the weaker side of the storm, which is great news for us! We will continue to monitor this, as there is a little bit of uncertainty.

