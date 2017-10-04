Fall schedule announced for Movies Under the Stars - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Fall schedule announced for Movies Under the Stars

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has announced the fall 2017 schedule for its Movies Under the Stars series. 

Free movie screenings will take place at sundown on Fridays in October at Mallard Junction and Prien Lake Parks in Lake Charles. 

Here is the following lineup:

  • The LEGO Batman Movie, Oct. 6 at Mallard Junction Park
  • Secretariat, Oct. 13 at Prien Lake Park
  • The Secret Life of Pets, Oct. 20 at Prien Lake Park
  • Hocus Pocus, Oct. 27 at Prien Lake Park

At the Oct. 20 movie, the Calcasieu Parish Animal Services and Adoption Center will have adoptable pets on hand for residents to meet and greet.

Attendees are invited to bring their own blankets, lawn chairs and snacks, although concessions will be available for purchase on-site.

Events may be canceled in the case of inclement weather. 

For more information, call 337-721-3500 or visit its website, HERE.

