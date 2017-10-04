SWLA Halloween, Harvest events - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SWLA Halloween, Harvest events

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Halloween and Harvest events:

LAKE CHARLES

Trick-or-treating: The City of Lake Charles will observe Halloween 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Parents are encouraged to have their children home by 8:30 p.m. unless they are attending a supervised function sponsored by other parents or civic organizations.

Harvest Festival: 5-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 31, Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive. This free community event will feature a variety of games, train rides, arts and crafts, bounce house jumps, face art designs, balloon characters, and lots of fun. Costumes aren't required. Concessions will be on-site. For information, call 337-491-1280.

The Lost Hollows: 6 p.m.-midnight Sept 29- Oct. 31. Participants gather in the parking lot of Spirit of Halloween, 3413 Derek Drive, where they will be shuttled to the trails. Tickets are $7-35 and group rates are available. For more information, visit www.thelosthollows.com.

Prien Lake Mall: Trick-or-treat at the mall from 5:30- 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.

SULPHUR

Trick-or-Treating: The City of Sulphur will observe Halloween 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Want to add your group's public Halloween or Harvest event? Email it to newmedia@kplctv.com.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Fall schedule announced for Movies Under the Stars

    Fall schedule announced for Movies Under the Stars

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 12:40 PM EDT2017-10-04 16:40:04 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)

    Free movie screenings will take place at sundown on Fridays in October at Mallard Junction and Prien Lake Parks in Lake Charles. 

    More >>

    Free movie screenings will take place at sundown on Fridays in October at Mallard Junction and Prien Lake Parks in Lake Charles. 

    More >>

  • 14-year-old Miah longs for forever family

    14-year-old Miah longs for forever family

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 12:32 PM EDT2017-10-04 16:32:37 GMT
    14-year-old Miah is in foster care, but hoping to be adopted into a forever family soon. (Source: KPLC)14-year-old Miah is in foster care, but hoping to be adopted into a forever family soon. (Source: KPLC)

    A new family, a new school, and a new city hours away from the place she calls home have been hard on 14-year-old Miah. KPLC's Britney Glaser shares that Miah is hoping to be adopted into a forever family.

    More >>

    A new family, a new school, and a new city hours away from the place she calls home have been hard on 14-year-old Miah. KPLC's Britney Glaser shares that Miah is hoping to be adopted into a forever family.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Our neighbor's man-made pond is draining into our yard. What are our options?

    LEGAL CORNER: Our neighbor's man-made pond is draining into our yard. What are our options?

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 12:23 PM EDT2017-10-04 16:23:02 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Submit your question to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Our neighbor had a pond dug only a few feet from our property line and placed the overflow pipe for the pond on the line. Now every time the pond overflows, we have a flooded yard for weeks. What are our options other than destroy the yard with ditches to drain their pond water? ANSWER: Louisiana Civ. Code Art. 655: An estate situated below is bound to receive the surface waters that flow natura...

    More >>

    Submit your question to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Our neighbor had a pond dug only a few feet from our property line and placed the overflow pipe for the pond on the line. Now every time the pond overflows, we have a flooded yard for weeks. What are our options other than destroy the yard with ditches to drain their pond water? ANSWER: Louisiana Civ. Code Art. 655: An estate situated below is bound to receive the surface waters that flow natura...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly