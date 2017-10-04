SWLA Halloween, Harvest events

The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Halloween and Harvest events:

LAKE CHARLES

Trick-or-treating: The City of Lake Charles will observe Halloween 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Parents are encouraged to have their children home by 8:30 p.m. unless they are attending a supervised function sponsored by other parents or civic organizations.

Harvest Festival: 5-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 31, Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive. This free community event will feature a variety of games, train rides, arts and crafts, bounce house jumps, face art designs, balloon characters, and lots of fun. Costumes aren't required. Concessions will be on-site. For information, call 337-491-1280.

The Lost Hollows: 6 p.m.-midnight Sept 29- Oct. 31. Participants gather in the parking lot of Spirit of Halloween, 3413 Derek Drive, where they will be shuttled to the trails. Tickets are $7-35 and group rates are available. For more information, visit www.thelosthollows.com.

Prien Lake Mall: Trick-or-treat at the mall from 5:30- 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.

SULPHUR

Trick-or-Treating: The City of Sulphur will observe Halloween 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.

