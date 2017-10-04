LEGAL CORNER: Our neighbor's man-made pond is draining into our yard. What are our options?

Submit your question to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please.

QUESTION: Our neighbor had a pond dug only a few feet from our property line and placed the overflow pipe for the pond on the line. Now every time the pond overflows, we have a flooded yard for weeks. What are our options other than destroy the yard with ditches to drain their pond water?

ANSWER: Louisiana Civ. Code Art. 655: An estate situated below is bound to receive the surface waters that flow naturally from an estate situated above unless an act of man has created the flow. Louisiana Civ. Code Art. 656: The owner of the servient estate may not do anything to prevent the flow of the water. The owner of the dominant estate may not do anything to render the servitude more burdensome.

Put another way, a landowner, over whose land natural drainage occurs has to live with it. Water from the high ground drains onto low ground, the owner of the low ground cannot challenge, divert or disrupt the drainage.

However, since the law is clear that natural drainage cannot be tampered with, it is implied that unnatural, or man-made (such as the building of a pond, as in the viewer’s case), drainage does not have to be accepted by the neighboring landowner.

That is the law – as a practical matter, what should the viewer do about it? Communicate with the other property owner – in such a way as can be proven; written or otherwise – and depending on the neighbor’s response, go from there. You may have to file an injunction.

QUESTION: I know in the state of Louisiana, records are sealed in adoptions. How do you get records unsealed if you live in a different state?

There are a small number of states that allow adoption records to be opened simply after the passage of time. Louisiana is not in that minority. In Louisiana, you need either a consent of the birth parent or a court order.

The court order is not easily granted. The standard required to open the records is usually “extremely good cause,” such as a medical emergency. Even then, the court may release the medical history only, not the identity of the birth parent(s).

However, you can always inquire as to whether the birth parent consented to allow the records to be opened by mailing a request to:

Louisiana Adoption Voluntary Registry P.O. Box 3318 Baton Rouge, La. 70821 Call (225) 342-9922 to talk about the process of applying.

QUESTION: I entered into a contract to buy a piece of property, which it turns out had about $20,000 of liens against it. I sued the seller and won the case, as he did not show up in court. He has returned about 40 percent of the deposit, but no more. He is self-employed and therefore his wages cannot be garnished. What remedies do I have, if any?



ANSWER: The old “how to get blood from a turnip” quandary! You can either some research yourself or pay a private investigator to find out if he owns any other property or bank accounts. Then you would file a judgment/debtor rule with the court (a hearing to determine his assets and ability to pay the judgment). Also, depending on the worth of the property, you may want to add one more lien against it. Otherwise, you should just keep the judgment active in case he eventually comes into some money or property.

