LEGAL CORNER: Do employees have the right to accumulate PTO during overtime?

QUESTION: Recently the company I work for went to a mandatory 6/10 schedule - a 60-hour work week. The employees for this company accumulated personal time off (PTO) on a 40-hour work week and were told that the 20 extra mandatory hours would not be counted towards the accumulation of PTO time. So my question is: if the work schedule has been made mandatory, shouldn't the employees have the right to accumulate PTO time during these extra 20 hours per week? Thank you.

ANSWER: Generally, unless there is some type of contractual agreement to the contrary (i.e. labor union bargaining agreement, employment contract, etc), then, as long as the employer is paying time-and-a-half in wages, it has no obligation to increase PTO time. Many employers give employees paid leave, such as vacation, paid time off, and sick leave as part of their benefits package to allow employees to recharge their batteries and to deal with life’s little downturns. Visit https://www.shrm.org. Louisiana does not have minimum wage or overtime laws and, thus, has not established what constitutes a work week for purposes of compensation calculations. Because most employers and employees in Louisiana are subject to the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, the standards for workweeks set forth in that law typically apply. While the FLSA does set basic minimum wage and overtime pay standards and regulates the employment of minors, there are a number of employment practices which the FLSA does not regulate. For example, the FLSA does not require: vacation, holiday, severance, or sick pay; meal or rest periods, holidays off, or vacations; premium pay for weekend or holiday work; pay raises or fringe benefits; or a discharge notice, reason for discharge, or immediate payment of final wages to terminated employees. The FLSA does not provide wage payment or collection procedures for an employee’s usual or promised wages or commissions in excess of those required by the FLSA. However, some states do have laws under which such claims (sometimes including fringe benefits) may be filed. Also, the FLSA does not limit the number of hours in a day or days in a week an employee may be required or scheduled to work, including overtime hours, if the employee is at least 16 years old. The above matters are for agreement between the employer and the employees or their authorized representatives. https://www.dol.gov/whd/regs/compliance/hrg.htm

QUESTION: Thursday, Oct. 5 is "Bring Your Bible to School Day." I would like to participate, but I do not want to be suspended or expelled from school. What are my legal rights?

ANSWER: First Amendment rights: As a student in a public school, you have First Amendment rights to engage in voluntary, free speech conversations in a way that does not interfere with or substantially disrupt classroom time and academic instruction. That means you can voluntarily express your personal and religious beliefs to your classmates through verbal or written expressions, as long as you follow school policy and do not engage in these activities during classroom or instruction time. Equal Access rights: Student clubs (including Christian ones) and individuals also have equal access rights to participate in the same free speech expressions and activities already allowed by the school for other clubs and individuals. For instance, if your school allows a club or students to put up posters or distribute cards containing messages about a current topic, they should not discriminate against other students or clubs who also want to use those same free speech venues. For more information, visit www.bringyourbible.org.

QUESTION: I've been asking Entergy to replace a rotten pole that has been pulling my wires to my house for four years. The recent rains and storms have pulled my weather pipe out of my base and have caused damages to my roof and siding, all wires are now exposed. They came out said it was my responsibility to get it fixed, but did not fix the pole. What legal rights do I have as a homeowner to get them to fix the damages this has caused?

ANSWER: The Louisiana Public Service Commission regulates areas of the Motor Carrier, Telecommunications, Electric, Gas, Water and Sewerage industries. If you have a complaint regarding one of these types of companies, you should contact your Commissioner's office. If you do not know who your Commissioner is or need contact information for your Commissioner's office, you can click here LPSC District Map to see the district map. When filing a complaint against an LPSC regulated entity, please provide the following information: name, address, parish, and phone number,

email address (if applicable), name of company you are complaining about, and a brief statement of facts

If you have trouble contacting your Commissioner's office, please contact the main office: Louisiana Public Service Commission, 602 North 5th Street, 12th Floor, Baton Rouge, LA 70802

225-342-4404 or 800-256-2397.

