FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Sixteen will likely become a hurricane

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Tropical Depression Sixteen has not strengthened to a tropical storm, although that is likely to occur later tonight or early Thursday. The depression is located off the coast of Nicaragua and Costa Rica with winds of 35 mph. The depression will strengthen over the next couple of days as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula by Friday, likely as a hurricane. Once named, it will become Nate.

Once the storm enters the southern Gulf of Mexico by Saturday, further strengthening is expected. Rapid intensification is possible before it reaches the Yucatan and also possible over the Gulf of Mexico. It is difficult to predict these rapid intensification cycles.

The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center calls for the storm to continue strengthening before landfall by Sunday afternoon anywhere from Mississippi to the big bend region of Florida as a hurricane.

There is still some room for change to this track, but models continue to keep the storm far enough east of our area that we would see no impacts at all here in Southwest Louisiana.

Even though there is a very good chance this storm will have no impacts to Southwest Louisiana, it is a reminder that we are still in the middle of what has been a very active hurricane season and hurricanes can happen in October! Count on the 7 Stormteam to keep you updated on this system throughout the week and into the weekend.

Stay tuned for any updates or changes to the forecast between now and this weekend.

