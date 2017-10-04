FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Sixteen forms in the SW Caribbean

Tropical Depression Sixteen has formed in the southwestern Caribbean Sea off the coast of Nicaragua and Costa Rica with winds of 35 mph. The depression will gradually strengthen over the next couple of days as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula by Friday as a tropical storm. Once named, it will become Nate.

Once the storm enters the southern Gulf of Mexico by Saturday, further strengthening is expected.

The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center calls for the storm to continue strengthening to a hurricane before landfall by Sunday morning anywhere from Pascagoula, MS to Cedar Key, FL with winds of 80 mph.

There is still some room for change to this track, but models continue to keep the storm far enough east of our area that we would see no impacts at all here in Southwest Louisiana.

Even though there is a very good chance this storm will have no impacts to Southwest Louisiana, it is a reminder that we are still in the middle of what has been a very active hurricane season and hurricanes can happen in October!

Stay tuned for any updates or changes to the forecast between now and this weekend.

