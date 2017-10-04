FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier weather returns; watching the tropics for development

Temperatures are starting out in the upper 60s and lower 70s for your Wednesday morning as radar continues to indicate no rain for your morning drive. Look for a mix of sun and clouds through the day with temperatures a little warmer this afternoon thanks to the sun returning and lack of rain.

A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect for Cameron Parish with some minor coastal flooding during times of high tide again this afternoon. Persistent east and southeasterly winds have already resulted in some minor flooding on Tuesday and that will continue to be likely again today.

Tonight should be nice with generally clear skies and temperatures falling into the upper 60s overnight. Look for sunshine to return for Thursday with a nice dry stretch of weather ahead through the start of the weekend.

All eyes turn toward the Gulf by Saturday as an area of low pressure moves into the Gulf of Mexico by Saturday. As of now there is high uncertainty on the eventual track as models diverge on anywhere from southeastern Louisiana to the Florida panhandle on a Sunday morning landfall.

Regardless, a track to the east of our area would mean little to no impacts to Southwest Louisiana as we would stay on the dry side with offshore winds. However, if the track shifts further west, we could see impacts. It’s important to keep a hurricane plan in place due to this uncertainty. We’ll have a better idea of an eventual track once the storm better organizes with a low level center of circulation which will help computer models.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry