Building relationships between military members and employers

When major disasters happen, the men and women who serve are there to help out communities across the country.

Most recently, here in our area, we saw this happen during Harvey. The men and women are quick to respond, but there's an area group that wants to build the relationship between employers and military members to ensure their future while they continue to serve our country.

The Louisiana Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Committee or ESGR is that group.

Ryan Nelson, ESGR's public affairs director, says ESGR's goal is to "foster a culture in which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve in the United States."

Nelson also state that, "ESGR facilitates and promotes a cooperative culture of employer support for National Guard and Reserve service by developing and advocating mutually beneficial initiatives, recognizing outstanding employer support, increasing awareness of applicable laws and policies, resolving potential conflicts between employers and their service members, and acting as the employers' principal advocate within DoD."

The goal of the organization is to "encourage employment of Guardsmen and Reservists who bring integrity, global perspective and proven leadership to the civilian workforce."

