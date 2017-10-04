WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Paranormal activity

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Lousiana leaders see great possibility and lots of money in potential trade with Cuba, but a new wedge between the U.S. and the island could put that trade in Jeopardy.

The Trump administration is finalizing a $29 billion disaster aid package.

A Louisiana man was among the two Navy pilots killed after a training aircraft went down in Knoxville, Tennessee.

DeQuincy police are still looking for a suspect that is considered armed and dangerous. Jeremy Rutledge is wanted for attempted second-degree murder and false imprisonment.

A Lake Charles man was in Las Vegas working on a film project when the mass shooting occurred Sunday. We will hear his first-hand account of the tragedy and the last two days in Las Vegas.

You may not think of Southwest Louisiana as a hot spot for paranormal activity, but the area is home to ghost stories.

There's an area group that wants to build the relationship between employers and military members to ensure their future while they continue to serve our country.

Plus, in honor of 10-year-old Jaylyn Citizen, his family will be holding a candlelight vigil and balloon release this evening in Lake Charles.

And Equifax former CEO took full responsibility for a security breach at the credit firm earlier this year.

In weather, Wednesday's rain chances will be low at 20% with a few isolated lingering showers possible in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be warmer with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

