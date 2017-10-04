WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Paranormal activity

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
When major disasters happen, the men and women who serve are there to help out communities across the country. Most recently, here in our area, we saw this happen during Harvey.More >>
It's one of the biggest needs in Las Vegas right now- blood donations. Monday lines of people were gathered outside ready to donate blood to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. Officials there, including Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, were all asking for one thing. "What we ask for is blood," said Goodman. "That's the main thing right now is that if our people want to do something and they are healthy then please donate blood."&...More >>
A Lake Charles man was in Las Vegas working on a film project when the mass shooting occurred Sunday. Tony Royster is a former radio personality in Lake Charles who now works as a comedian and actor, who provided his first- hand account of the tragedy and the last two days in Las Vegas. He says he and some colleagues were walking near the concert when the mass shooting took place. "It sounded like fire crackers at first but then being a military veteran, you knew that it w...More >>
Toni Jo Henry is the only woman to be executed by Louisiana's electric chair, and it happened at the Calcasieu Parish Courthouse. Married to Claude 'Cowboy' Henry, she decided to break her husband out of jail where he was serving a 50 year sentence in Texas. Toni Jo Henry--the only woman in history to be executed by Louisiana's electric chair. Toni Jo and her accoplice, Harold Burks, took a ride with Joseph P. Calloway, whom they then robbed and murdered. Toni Jo Henry was...More >>
