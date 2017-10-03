LifeShare working to stay stocked on blood after Las Vegas shooting

It's one of the biggest needs in Las Vegas right now- blood donations.

Monday lines of people were gathered outside ready to donate blood to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

Officials there, including Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, were all asking for one thing.

"What we ask for is blood," said Goodman. "That's the main thing right now is that if our people want to do something and they are healthy then please donate blood."

Even Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise, who was a victim of a shooting back in June, is asking for those who can, to donate.

"Go to your local blood bank and just donate blood," said Scalise. "That alone can be a very positive sign especially when you look at how much blood was lost."

At LifeShare in Lake Charles, manager Chisa Evans says they work to make sure blood is always available.

"We have no idea how much blood has been lost when these types of events occur so you just want to make sure that you have ample amounts on hand," said Evans.

If you donate blood in an emergency situation like what happened in Las Vegas you should know that your blood won't be immediately available to victims.

"You can only use the blood that is readily available," said Evans. "We collect those products, but it still has to go through testing. A minimum of 24 hours is needed for that blood to be processed even after donation."

While Evans says they haven't seen an increase in those donating here in Lake Charles since the shooting, it's something she's encouraging everyone to do.



"It's lifesaving, life changing, life sustaining, and any time you can help that's the least we can do," said Evans. "Human to human, person to person."

LifeShare will be accepting blood Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and also on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

