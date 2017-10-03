LifeShare working to stay stocked on blood after Las Vegas shooting

It's one of the biggest needs in Las Vegas right now- blood donations. Monday lines of people were gathered outside ready to donate blood to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. Officials there, including Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, were all asking for one thing. "What we ask for is blood," said Goodman. "That's the main thing right now is that if our people want to do something and they are healthy then pleaseMore >>
A Lake Charles man was in Las Vegas working on a film project when the mass shooting occurred Sunday. Tony Royster is a former radio personality in Lake Charles who now works as a comedian and actor, who provided his first- hand account of the tragedy and the last two days in Las Vegas. He says he and some colleagues were walking near the concert when the mass shooting took place. "It sounded like fire crackers at first but then being a military veteran, you knew that it w...More >>
Toni Jo Henry is the only woman to be executed by Louisiana's electric chair, and it happened at the Calcasieu Parish Courthouse. Married to Claude 'Cowboy' Henry, she decided to break her husband out of jail where he was serving a 50 year sentence in Texas. Toni Jo Henry--the only woman in history to be executed by Louisiana's electric chair. Toni Jo and her accoplice, Harold Burks, took a ride with Joseph P. Calloway, whom they then robbed and murdered. Toni Jo Henry was...More >>
An area of disturbed weather is currently located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea near the coast of Panama, this system is now known as Invest 90-L. This system is expected to drift northwestward over the next few day and then turn more northward by the weekend. On this track it will likely pass near or portions of Costa Rica and Honduras later this week and then across the Yucatan peninsula by this weekend. It may become a tropical depression or storm...More >>
