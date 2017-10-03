LifeShare working to stay stocked on blood after Las Vegas shoot - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LifeShare working to stay stocked on blood after Las Vegas shooting

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It's one of the biggest needs in Las Vegas right now- blood donations. 

Monday lines of people were gathered outside ready to donate blood to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. 

Officials there, including Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, were all asking for one thing. 

 "What we ask for is blood," said Goodman. "That's the main thing right now is that if our people want to do something and they are healthy then please donate blood." 

Even Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise, who was a victim of a shooting back in June, is asking for those who can, to donate.

 "Go to your local blood bank and just donate blood," said Scalise. "That alone can be a very positive sign especially when you look at how much blood was lost." 

At LifeShare in Lake Charles, manager Chisa Evans says they work to make sure blood is always available. 

"We have no idea how much blood has been lost when these types of events occur so you just want to make sure that you have ample amounts on hand," said Evans. 

If you donate blood in an emergency situation like what happened in Las Vegas you should know that your blood won't be immediately available to victims.

"You can only use the blood that is readily available," said Evans. "We collect those products, but it still has to go through testing. A minimum of 24 hours is needed for that blood to be processed even after donation." 

While Evans says they haven't seen an increase in those donating here in Lake Charles since the shooting, it's something she's encouraging everyone to do.
 
"It's lifesaving, life changing, life sustaining, and any time you can help that's the least we can do," said Evans. "Human to human, person to person." 

LifeShare will be accepting blood Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and also on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. 

For more information about donating blood or to schedule an appointment, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC All rights reserved

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • LifeShare working to stay stocked on blood after Las Vegas shooting

    LifeShare working to stay stocked on blood after Las Vegas shooting

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 10:10 PM EDT2017-10-04 02:10:57 GMT

    It's one of the biggest needs in Las Vegas right now- blood donations.  Monday lines of people were gathered outside ready to donate blood to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.  Officials there, including Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, were all asking for one thing.   "What we ask for is blood," said Goodman. "That's the main thing right now is that if our people want to do something and they are healthy then please 

    More >>

    It's one of the biggest needs in Las Vegas right now- blood donations.  Monday lines of people were gathered outside ready to donate blood to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.  Officials there, including Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, were all asking for one thing.   "What we ask for is blood," said Goodman. "That's the main thing right now is that if our people want to do something and they are healthy then please 

    More >>

  • Former LC radio personality in Las Vegas gives first-hand account of mass shooting

    Former LC radio personality in Las Vegas gives first-hand account of mass shooting

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-10-04 01:43:35 GMT

    A Lake Charles man was in Las Vegas working on a film project when the mass shooting occurred Sunday. Tony Royster is a former radio personality in Lake Charles who now works as a comedian and actor, who provided his first- hand account of the tragedy and the last two days in Las Vegas. He says he and some colleagues were walking near the concert when the mass shooting took place. "It sounded like fire crackers at first but then being a military veteran, you knew that it w...

    More >>

    A Lake Charles man was in Las Vegas working on a film project when the mass shooting occurred Sunday. Tony Royster is a former radio personality in Lake Charles who now works as a comedian and actor, who provided his first- hand account of the tragedy and the last two days in Las Vegas. He says he and some colleagues were walking near the concert when the mass shooting took place. "It sounded like fire crackers at first but then being a military veteran, you knew that it w...

    More >>

  • Haunted SWLA: The Toni Jo Henry story

    Haunted SWLA: The Toni Jo Henry story

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 6:14 PM EDT2017-10-03 22:14:08 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Toni Jo Henry is the only woman to be executed by Louisiana's electric chair, and it happened at the Calcasieu Parish Courthouse. Married to Claude 'Cowboy' Henry, she decided to break her husband out of jail where he was serving a 50 year sentence in Texas. Toni Jo Henry--the only woman in history to be executed by Louisiana's electric chair. Toni Jo and her accoplice, Harold Burks, took a ride with Joseph P. Calloway, whom they then robbed and murdered. Toni Jo Henry was...

    More >>

    Toni Jo Henry is the only woman to be executed by Louisiana's electric chair, and it happened at the Calcasieu Parish Courthouse. Married to Claude 'Cowboy' Henry, she decided to break her husband out of jail where he was serving a 50 year sentence in Texas. Toni Jo Henry--the only woman in history to be executed by Louisiana's electric chair. Toni Jo and her accoplice, Harold Burks, took a ride with Joseph P. Calloway, whom they then robbed and murdered. Toni Jo Henry was...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly