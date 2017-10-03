McNeese prepares for ACU

It's safe to say McNeese made a statement shutting out SFA this past Saturday 35 to nothing. The team posted over 500 yards of total offense and defensively, well, we already know what happened there. Head coach Lance Guidry says he feels like his team is finally starting to click.

"We've kind of gotten back to our old ways," Head coach Lance Guidry said. "Espically defensively and running the football. We have always been able to run the football around here. Last year we couldn't and this year we've been doing well. It was a statement for us running the football. And defensively were playing with a different edge to us, kind of like we did in 2015 and that's good to see."

McNeese continues to show why they are ranked number one in the Southland conference. DWA has only allowed three total points in the last two games.

"If you look at why we gave up points, most of the time it was missed tackles and blown coverages. Last week we put it together," Guidry added.

Saturday was the first time since 2015 McNeese has rushed for over 300 yards in a game. David Hamm led McNeese with 164 yards rushing while Justin Pratt added 125 yards. The two became the first duo since 2014 to rush for 100 yards in the same game.

"What's so crazy is that I had a few throws that I could have made off of the run and I said, we need to still give these guys the ball," James Tabary said. "They were getting 11 yards on the pop. There was just no need to throw the ball the way those guys were running."

This week, the Cowboys take on Abilene Christian who is coming off of a big win against UIW. The Wildcats racked up 447 yards of total offense in their victory. McNeese is expecting ACU to come out strong.

"They'll be ready to play us, everybody is. We just have to handle our own business, not worry about who we're playing," Guidry added. "That shouldn't dictate how hard we play, we just need to play as best as we can. That's what we preach every week."

The Pokes hit the road for Abilene, Texas Friday morning looking to get their fifth straight win.

