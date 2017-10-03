Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 6

With the high school football season in full force, KPLC is ramping up its Touchdown Live coverage this season. This off season, KPLC brought you the 7-in-Seven countdowns. This preseason, KPLC brought you TDL Two-A-Days. Now, every week of the regular season, KPLC's Brady Renard will post his TDL 'Top 7 List' of the best teams in Southwest Louisiana. He'll also hand out the best team performance each week according to expectations coming in.

Six weeks through the prep season and some movement has already taken place. Iowa, Welsh and Elton now stand tall as the lone undefeateds.

We present our Touchdown Live Top 7 List after week five of the regular season.



1. WELSH GREYHOUNDS

2017 record: 4-0

Week 5 Ranking: No. 1



The Hounds continue to blitz through their non-district schedule by scoring a win over Erath last week. The win may not look great on paper with Erath holding an 0-5 record, but Erath's opponents sport a combined 20-3 record. Quarterback Zach Hayes had another great performance throwing for nearly 400 yards and rushing for over 100 more in the win.



2. IOWA YELLOW JACKETS

2017 record: 5-0

Week 5 Ranking: No. 2



The Jackets resume continues to improve each week as the teams previously on the schedule continue to rack up wins. The Jackets played one of their sloppier games vs Westlake as Iowa lost a fumble, dropped a sure-fire touchdown, missed a fourth-down conversion and had a punt blocked-- all in the first half. None of those mistakes came back to haunt the Jackets as the defense held Westlake to just 162 yards.



T3. BARBE BUCS

2017 record: 4-1

Week 5 Ranking: No. 3



The mighty Bucs have fallen. No, not in the rankings, but on the field for the first time this season. Acadiana used big plays and tight red-zone defense to down Barbe, 28-14. It was the offense's roughest game thus far as Luke Richard and company posted less than 300 yards in the game. The running game was still effective as the Bucs posted over 100 yards, but the need to finish drives looms in the Bucs' heads.



T3. SULPHUR GOLDEN TORS

2017 record: 3-1

Week 5 Ranking: No. 4





We have our first (and likely the last) tie of the season in the standings. With Barbe receiving loss number one, Sulphur now gets a chance to knock off the Bucs and prove that they belong higher on the list. The Tors' tougher schedule is why Sulphur gets bumped up for a tie. Last week, Sulphur cruised past Lafayette as Glenn Willis rushed for 146 yards on just 14 carries and Morgan Clark threw for 287 yards on 17-of-20 passing. Tight end Christian Trahan and Willis accounted for four of the touchdowns, making it 13 between the pair this season.



5. ELTON INDIANS

2017 record: 4-0

Week 5 Ranking: No. 5

Elton stays put as the Indians remained undefeated with a dominating performance vs HCA. Elton will likely get tested this week vs St. Edmund (4-1). The Fightin' Blue Jays could be the last true test for the Indians until Elton meets up with Oberlin for the district crown in week 10.

6. KINDER YELLOW JACKETS

2017 record: 3-2

Week 5 Ranking: No. 6



We said last week this could be a stretch where Kinder gets hot, and the Jackets responded by scoring 35 points in the first half vs DeQuincy. A change a quarterback helped spark the offense as Trent Johnson threw a pair of first-half touchdowns in the win. Kinder will have to play error-free this week vs Notre Dame as the Pios come to Kinder undefeated and fresh off a blowout win over Kaplan (who defeated Kinder 29-6, just two weeks ago).



7. LEESVILLE WAMPUS CATS

2017 record: 4-1

Week 5 Ranking: No. 7

Leesville hangs on to the final spot despite falling to undefeated Rayne. If not for a 28-6 second quarter by the Wolves, the Wampus Cats may still be undefeated. Quarterback Chris Vargas continues to impress after switching from defense this offseason. He threw for 362 yards and three touchdowns in the loss. This could be Leesville's only loss for the rest of the season, and it should set up a big-time matchup between DeRidder and the Cats.

Next three up: Jennings Bulldogs (3-1), Rosepine Eagles (4-1), Oberlin Tigers (4-1)

Best team performance from Week 5: LaGrange Gators

After starting the year 0-3, the Gators rallied on the road to pick up the school's first 5A win since the reclassification. LaGrange came out the gates firing vs Comeaux with Anthony Johnson scoring on a 79-yard passing touchdown and kickoff return. The junior tallied three scores on the day and amassed 295 yards. Quarterback Colton Frank finished his day 24-for-35 for 395 yards.

