Charges against woman arrested in 2014 rejected

A judge rejected all charges against a woman arrested in 2014.

Amanda Feemster and Daniel Hunsucker were arrested on charges of marijuana possession, drug possession in the presence of juveniles and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judge Ron Ware dismissed the charges against Feemster.

Two children taken from the home at the time have been returned to Feemster's custody, according to her attorney, Hillary Nixon.

Hunsucker, who was also charged with cruelty to a juvenile, reached a plea deal. He pleaded to domestic abuse battery, changed from cruelty to juveniles.

