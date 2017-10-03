Officials planning to fix troublesome new intersection

The extension of a road in Moss Bluff was supposed to help prevent accidents but instead, it's causing more confusion for drivers in the area. Now, with safety concerns growing, residents want a solution and one has been granted.

The extension of Pinecone Drive makes it a lot easier for residents to get around Moss Bluff, however, there seems to be a little bit of confusion at the intersection where Pinecone meets Parish Road.

“People don't know if they should stop because it's not a stop sign,” said one resident, Connie Sirman, who now has a method when approaching the intersection. “When I go by, I just slow down and be cautious because you don't know if the person coming the other way is going to stop or not.”

A lot of people traveling this road have been experiencing the same uncertainty when pulling up and believe this should be a four-way stop.

“When you're going and someone stops in front of you, you got to slam on your breaks because you're not sure what to do, so I think eventually someone will get in a wreck there I hate to see that,” said Sirman.

Unfortunately, Sirman is correct. Parish Traffic Engineer Cliff Brouhard says there's one official accident on record since the extension opened at the end of August. A few more were reported verbally to the department.

“There are some guidelines as to when an intersection can be a four-way and when it shouldn’t be,” said Brouhard. “Until we knew what kind of traffic was going to be at the intersection, we didn’t want to make it a four-way.”

With traffic on these roads, it meets those guidelines.

“It had eight hours total, of the twenty-four that met the requirements, so it just barely made it,” said Brouhard.

Brouhard says the intersection will now be a four-way stop starting Thursday morning.

