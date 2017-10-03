DeQuincy police searching for attempted murder suspect

The DeQuincy Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with an attempted murder case, according to DeQuincy police chief Michael Suchanek.

Jeremy Rutledge, 32, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property and false imprisonment. His bond is set at $267,500.

Rutledge is considered armed and dangerous, said Suchanek. Police ask that if you see Rutledge that you call 911 or the DeQuincy police department at 337-786-4000.

