Haunted SWLA: The Toni Jo Henry story

Toni Jo Henry is the only woman to be executed by Louisiana's electric chair, and it happened at the Calcasieu Parish Courthouse.

Married to Claude 'Cowboy' Henry, she decided to break her husband out of jail where he was serving a 50-year sentence in Texas for murdering a law enforcement officer. Toni Jo and her accomplice, Harold Burks, took a ride with Joseph P. Calloway, whom they then robbed and murdered.

Toni Jo Henry was convicted, sentenced to death, and executed by electrocution at the Calcasieu Parish Courthouse on November 28, 1942.

75 years later courthouse workers say they can still feel her presence.

"Well, if something goes missing at the office, or something gets misplaced, it's an automatic blame on Toni Jo," said Trent Gremillion who works in the mortgage department.

"Sometimes our front door as you come into the mortgage department, will just lock, and it's always Toni Jo." said Jamie Roy.



Even if you don't believe in ghosts, you might want to take a trip by the Calcasieu courthouse to see if Toni Jo would change your mind.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.