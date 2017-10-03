Haunted SWLA: The Toni Jo Henry story

A Lake Charles man was in Las Vegas working on a film project when the mass shooting occurred Sunday. Tony Royster is a former radio personality in Lake Charles who now works as a comedian and actor, who provided his first- hand account of the tragedy and the last two days in Las Vegas. He says he and some colleagues were walking near the concert when the mass shooting took place. "It sounded like fire crackers at first but then being a military veteran, you knew that it w...More >>
Toni Jo Henry is the only woman to be executed by Louisiana's electric chair, and it happened at the Calcasieu Parish Courthouse. Married to Claude 'Cowboy' Henry, she decided to break her husband out of jail where he was serving a 50 year sentence in Texas. Toni Jo Henry--the only woman in history to be executed by Louisiana's electric chair. Toni Jo and her accoplice, Harold Burks, took a ride with Joseph P. Calloway, whom they then robbed and murdered. Toni Jo Henry was...More >>
An area of disturbed weather is currently located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea near the coast of Panama, this system is now known as Invest 90-L. This system is expected to drift northwestward over the next few day and then turn more northward by the weekend. On this track it will likely pass near or portions of Costa Rica and Honduras later this week and then across the Yucatan peninsula by this weekend. It may become a tropical depression or storm...More >>
A trough of low pressure is moving west into Texas now and will take the clouds and rain away from our area by Wednesday. Southwest Louisiana missed the bulk of the rain from this system. Drier weather returns as highs pressure takes control of our weather through the end of the week. By this weekend we will be watching the Gulf for possible tropical development, and impacts may be felt across portions of Louisiana.More >>
