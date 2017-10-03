FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier weather for the rest of the week, watching the tropics too

A trough of low pressure is moving west into Texas now and will take the clouds and rain away from our area by Wednesday. Southwest Louisiana missed the bulk of the rain from this system. Drier weather returns as highs pressure takes control of our weather through the end of the week. By this weekend we will be watching the Gulf for possible tropical development, and impacts may be felt across portions of Louisiana.

It will remain warm and breezy through tonight with lows by Wednesday morning ranging from the low 70s north of I-10 to the upper 70s at the coast. The wind will keep tides higher than normal and this will be compounded at high tide when water levels could be a foot or more above normal at the coast. Winds will be easterly at 10 to 15 mph with gusts in excess of 20 mph possible especially south of I-10.

By Wednesday the trough of low pressure will push into Texas as high pressure builds down from the northeast. Rain chances will be low at 20% on Wednesday with a few isolated lingering showers possible in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be warmer with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday through Saturday our area will be under the influence of high pressure and rain is very unlikely. Slightly drier air will move into our area, but temperatures will not change much during the day. Morning lows will be a little cooler due to the drier air; lows will likely reach the 60s away from the coast. But dry air heats up much easier and that is why afternoon highs are still expected to reach the upper 80s, and possibly the low 90s in some areas!

The forecast confidence drops significantly by Sunday and it would be best to continue to monitor this part of the forecast for updates over the next several days. The issue is the possibility of tropical moisture moving northward from the Caribbean Sea. Currently there is a broad area of low pressure located just north of Panama in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. This system is expected to drift northwestward over the next few day and then turn more northward by the weekend.

On this track it will likely pass near or portions of Costa Rica and Honduras later this week and then across the Yucatan peninsula by this weekend. It may become a tropical depression or storm later this week; although interaction with land may limit development, especially if it moves farther west over land for a longer period of time.

By Sunday it will be moving north across the Gulf of Mexico and some models show it developing into a tropical system, if it is not already one over the Caribbean. Most of the models show a track east of our area, but we could have a strengthening tropical system in the Gulf. And anytime there is a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico we must keep a close eye on it as any shifts in the track could mean drastically different impacts.

At this point the forecast is very likely to change with time as this system is not even a tropical system yet. The computer models tend to have a difficult time with developing systems like this. If it does become a named system late this week the models should come into a better agreement. At this point any place from Louisiana to Florida needs to keep a close eye on the forecast for this system. And it is difficult to say how strong of a system this could become. Environmental conditions appear favorable for development and the National Hurricane Center gives this a 60% chance of development over the next 5 days.

There is no need to panic over this at this time, we have several days to monitor the forecast and the entire 7 Stormteam will be tracking it for you the entire time. This is a reminder though that we are still in hurricane season and hurricanes can happen in October! Please plan on checking our forecasts for updates frequently now through this weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

