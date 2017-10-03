Doctors see a spike in allergies in the fall

With fall comes pumpkin, cool weather, a change in the leaves and the dreaded allergies.

This season, we'll see a number of triggers including ragweed, mold and dust.

Although the weather is cooling down, being outside can cause your allergies to get worse.

Doctor Bridget Loehn says we'll see a decrease in allergy symptoms after the first frost, something we may never come in Louisiana, so you'll need to find ways to fight it.

"Avoidance, staying indoors, over the counter medications, antihistamines, decongestants and nasal steroids," Dr. Loehn said.

Dr. Loehn says when over the counter treatments stop working, you will need to see a doctor to find out what you're allergic to.

