Gillis Elementary closing for day after blown transformer leaves

breaking

Gillis Elementary closing for day after blown transformer leaves school without power

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Calcasieu Parish School Board) (Source: Calcasieu Parish School Board)
GILLIS, LA (KPLC) -

Gillis Elementary is closing for the day.

The school is currently without power after an underground transformer blew. School officials have been told power is not anticipated to return until at least this afternoon, said Peggy Carlile, with the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

Carlile said parents have been notified that students will be released shortly.

A small electrical fire was contained and all students are safe.

