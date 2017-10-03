FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy weather today but the pattern is changing

A trough of low pressure skirting across the northern Gulf of Mexico will again come in to play, bringing scattered showers to the area through the morning hours. Radar already indicates some light showers moving across parts of Southwest Louisiana and this trend of on and off shower activity will continue through the early afternoon.

Rain chances will be on the decrease through the afternoon as the trough moves westward into Southeast Texas, taking the best rain chances west of the area later today. High resolution future radar shows the possibility of a few heavier downpours embedded within the showers today, which could lead to some isolated spots seeing as much as 1 to 2 inches of rain, with most other locations across Southwest Louisiana seeing far less than that.

By Wednesday, high pressure builds back in from the northeast and will bring the return of drier weather to the entire area. Meanwhile, a ridge of high pressure aloft will work to also keep temperatures warm with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees through the upcoming weekend.

An area of low pressure is expected to develop near the Yucatan Peninsula by Friday and drift northward into the Gulf of Mexico by Saturday. This area of low pressure is forecast to remain very weak, but could bring the threat of heavy rain over Florida as Southwest Louisiana stays on the drier side of the low. By Monday, a cold front will begin to arrive in Louisiana and work to push this potential tropical system north and east, away from Louisiana altogether.

Speaking of a cold front, next week’s front appears to have the potential to bring cooler weather to the area by next Tuesday and Wednesday with lows possibly dipping into the upper 50s by the middle of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry