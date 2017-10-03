Up4Downs aims to raise Down syndrome awareness

October marks Down Syndrome Awareness Month and Southwest Louisiana's Up4Downs is gearing up for its annual event. This weekend the 15th annual 'Step Up For Down Syndrome' Walk and Family Fun Day will take place at Prien Lake Park located at 3700 West Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles beginning at 9 a.m.

You can register online until Thursday for the event or simply show up a little early to register on the day of the event.

President of Southwest Louisiana's 'Up4Downs,' Melanie Sarro wants to raise Down syndrome awareness and celebrate people like Kenneth Breaux and her son 10-year-old son Carter.

#October marks National Down syndrome Awareness Month.

This morning we're talking about this weekend's event Step Up4Downs. pic.twitter.com/2YIfSlfHNN — Candy Rodriguez (@CRodriguezKPLC) October 3, 2017

"I see what a joy he's brought to our lives as a family and for the community and his friends," said Sarro about her youngest son who was born with Down syndrome. "He never ever meets a stranger he shakes hands with everyone in a restaurant and he can be trying at times, too, but literally he is just like any other kid."

A longtime participant Kenneth Breaux is looking forward to Saturday's event. Breaux is your typical young man, he loves to play basketball, video games and eat, "hamburgers with ketchup," he said.

That's his favorite.

However, by simply glancing at Breaux you'll notice he was born with Down syndrome.

"It's an extra chromosome," he said.

An extra chromosome Breaux doesn't let define him.

This year, he graduated Bell City High School in May and is currently in a job training program.

"I clean windows, trash cans, clean classrooms and sweep classrooms," he said. "I do other jobs, too."

Breaux said he can do whatever he sets his mind to because living with Down syndrome simply means you're rocking an extra chromosome.

"Just an extra chromosome," he said.

For more information on the upcoming event, click HERE.

