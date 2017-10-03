WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: State police troopers demoted

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
October marks Down Syndrome Awareness Month and Southwest Louisiana's Up4Downs is gearing up for its annual event. This weekend the 15th annual 'Step Up For Down Syndrome' Walk and Family Fun Day will take place at Prien Lake Park located at 3700 West Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles. Melanie Sarro, president of Southwest Louisiana's 'Up4Downs' -- wants to raise Down syndrome awareness and celebrate people like Kenneth and her son Carter. "I see what a joy he's brought to o...More >>
October marks Down Syndrome Awareness Month and Southwest Louisiana's Up4Downs is gearing up for its annual event. This weekend the 15th annual 'Step Up For Down Syndrome' Walk and Family Fun Day will take place at Prien Lake Park located at 3700 West Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles. Melanie Sarro, president of Southwest Louisiana's 'Up4Downs' -- wants to raise Down syndrome awareness and celebrate people like Kenneth and her son Carter. "I see what a joy he's brought to o...More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
The tragedy in Las Vegas is still unfolding as the injured fight for their lives and law enforcement investigates. Some our our staff have friends in that area, one of whom planned to be at the concert, but for a last minute change. One of Kaitlin Rust's best friends is Danielle Lacey, who works in a business inside Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. She and her boyfriend had attended the festival, but decided not to go back Sunday.More >>
The tragedy in Las Vegas is still unfolding as the injured fight for their lives and law enforcement investigates. Some our our staff have friends in that area, one of whom planned to be at the concert, but for a last minute change. One of Kaitlin Rust's best friends is Danielle Lacey, who works in a business inside Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. She and her boyfriend had attended the festival, but decided not to go back Sunday.More >>
A Lake Charles man is being accused of rape, according to Kim Myers with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. Brandon L. Bell, 33, is charged with first-degree rape and armed robbery. Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $400,000. Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an alleged rape on July 31. According to Myers, the victim told deputies she was walking to the dumpster near her apartment to throw out her trash and left the ...More >>
A Lake Charles man is being accused of rape, according to Kim Myers with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. Brandon L. Bell, 33, is charged with first-degree rape and armed robbery. Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $400,000. Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an alleged rape on July 31. According to Myers, the victim told deputies she was walking to the dumpster near her apartment to throw out her trash and left the ...More >>