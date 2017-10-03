WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: State police troopers demoted - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: State police troopers demoted

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Louisiana State Police) (Source: Louisiana State Police)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Two Louisiana State Police troopers who took an expensive excursion to a conference in San Diego on taxpayers' dime have been demoted in rank following an internal affairs investigation that exposed one trooper's sexually explicit emails, among other infractions.

The man who carried out the deadliest shooting in modern American history had an arsenal of weapons in his Las Vegas hotel room and his home about 80 miles away.

Following the unthinkable horror, which unfolded late Sunday night at a country concert in Las Vegas, officials in Lake Charles want residents to know they're trained and ready if a mass shooting hit close to home.

Restless leg syndrome can cause a number of issues including sleep deprivation but there may be a simple fix to help you get a good night's rest.

October marks Down Syndrome awareness month and a Southwest Louisiana group wants to spread understanding.

Plus, the Jeff Davis Parish Fair kicks off today. The fair will continue through Saturday and will feature a talent show, a parade, carnival rides, and handmade crafts at the parish fairgrounds in Jennings. Also, the Beauregard Parish Fair will begin at 5 p.m. today with its annual parade.

And legendary rock musician Tom Petty has died at 66.

In weather, Tuesday will be warm and humid with afternoon being held in the mid to upper 80s. The chance of rain is 60%. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

  Up4Downs aims to raise Down syndrome awareness

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 7:29 AM EDT
    October marks Down Syndrome Awareness Month and Southwest Louisiana's Up4Downs is gearing up for its annual event. This weekend the 15th annual 'Step Up For Down Syndrome' Walk and Family Fun Day will take place at Prien Lake Park located at 3700 West Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles. Melanie Sarro, president of Southwest Louisiana's 'Up4Downs' -- wants to raise Down syndrome awareness and celebrate people like Kenneth and her son Carter. "I see what a joy he's brought to o...

  WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: State police troopers demoted

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 6:41 AM EDT
    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. 

  CPSO: 'We have to be prepared for this'

    Monday, October 2 2017 11:02 PM EDT
    Following the unthinkable horror, which unfolded late Sunday night at a country concert in Las Vegas, officials in Lake Charles want residents to know they're trained and ready if a mass shooting hit close to home. "We can't afford to live in a bubble," said Commander James McGee of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. "The most important thing that we as a public need to understand is that we have to have a plan." Throughout the year, C.P.S.O. deputies tr...
