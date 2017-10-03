WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: State police troopers demoted

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Two Louisiana State Police troopers who took an expensive excursion to a conference in San Diego on taxpayers' dime have been demoted in rank following an internal affairs investigation that exposed one trooper's sexually explicit emails, among other infractions.

The man who carried out the deadliest shooting in modern American history had an arsenal of weapons in his Las Vegas hotel room and his home about 80 miles away.

Following the unthinkable horror, which unfolded late Sunday night at a country concert in Las Vegas, officials in Lake Charles want residents to know they're trained and ready if a mass shooting hit close to home.

Restless leg syndrome can cause a number of issues including sleep deprivation but there may be a simple fix to help you get a good night's rest.

October marks Down Syndrome awareness month and a Southwest Louisiana group wants to spread understanding.

Plus, the Jeff Davis Parish Fair kicks off today. The fair will continue through Saturday and will feature a talent show, a parade, carnival rides, and handmade crafts at the parish fairgrounds in Jennings. Also, the Beauregard Parish Fair will begin at 5 p.m. today with its annual parade.

And legendary rock musician Tom Petty has died at 66.

In weather, Tuesday will be warm and humid with afternoon being held in the mid to upper 80s. The chance of rain is 60%. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.