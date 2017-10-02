CPSO: 'We have to be prepared for this' - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO: 'We have to be prepared for this'

Source: Christian Piekos Source: Christian Piekos
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Following the unthinkable horror, which unfolded late Sunday night at a country concert in Las Vegas, officials in Lake Charles want residents to know they're trained and ready if a mass shooting hit close to home.

"We can't afford to live in a bubble," said Commander James McGee of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. "The most important thing that we as a public need to understand is that we have to have a plan."

Throughout the year, C.P.S.O. deputies train in practice active shooter situations. But, it's those who aren't in uniform who are the real first responders. 

"When you're in that situation, you're amazed by what you will do," said McGee. "The first responders are the people that are there."

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of a mass shooting, hospitals need to be ready to treat a myriad of patients in a rapid amount of time.

"In these drills, we teach the staff how to triage the patients and how to assign them," said Roman Jenks, emergency room director at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. "How to determine who is going to live and who will not; unfortunately, that's a decision you have to make in those situations."

In times when there's a number of patients, hospitals in the area would come together and spare no resources.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

