Authorities asking for help identifying suspect in armed robbery of local motel | Here's what you need to know

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at a local motel.

The Super 8 Motel on N. Martin Luther King Highway was robbed around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

The suspect entered the front lobby with a knife and demanded that the attendant open the money drawer, Myers said. The suspect fled the scene in what authorities believe is a Kia Optima with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Myers asked anyone with information about the robbery, or who can identify the suspect or the car seen in the photographs, to call lead detective Roland Jones at 431-8015 (leave a message if he is unable to answer the phone) or Crimestoppers at 439-2222.

