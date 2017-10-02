Authorities asking for help identifying suspect in armed robbery of local motel | Here's what you need to know

A Lake Charles man is being accused of rape, according to Kim Myers with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. Brandon L. Bell, 33, is charged with first-degree rape and armed robbery. Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $400,000. Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an alleged rape on July 31. According to Myers, the victim told deputies she was walking to the dumpster near her apartment to throw out her trash and left the ...More >>
A Lake Charles man is being accused of rape, according to Kim Myers with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. Brandon L. Bell, 33, is charged with first-degree rape and armed robbery. Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $400,000. Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an alleged rape on July 31. According to Myers, the victim told deputies she was walking to the dumpster near her apartment to throw out her trash and left the ...More >>
Our weather is currently being influenced by a trough of low pressure moving west across the northern Gulf of Mexico. This tropical wave will keep rain chances in the forecast through Tuesday. Drier air returns later this week, but cooler temperatures are not likely anytime soon.More >>
Our weather is currently being influenced by a trough of low pressure moving west across the northern Gulf of Mexico. This tropical wave will keep rain chances in the forecast through Tuesday. Drier air returns later this week, but cooler temperatures are not likely anytime soon.More >>
When pulling a trailer, whether large or small, a regular review of the equipment is required according to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Things such as including the hitch and signals, as well as some extra safety and clearance precautions to ensure a secure drive and trailers require extra stopping room. It also requires forethought when changing lanes, making turns, and backing up. In general, the DMV says you should be aware of where you are driving with a ...More >>
When pulling a trailer, whether large or small, a regular review of the equipment is required according to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Things such as including the hitch and signals, as well as some extra safety and clearance precautions to ensure a secure drive and trailers require extra stopping room. It also requires forethought when changing lanes, making turns, and backing up. In general, the DMV says you should be aware of where you are driving with a ...More >>
The Eye Clinic in Lake Charles introduced the newest advance in LASIK surgery, iLASIK, a year ago, and Dr. Jon Yokubaitis says it's the only office in SWLA that offers this revolutionary procedure. “It's a bladeless procedure using a laser which translate to comfort and safety for the patient,” said Yokubaitis. The procedure uses wavefront mapping technology to precisely plan the correction needed. It creates a 3-D analysis of the imperfections of your eye. “It's ...More >>
The Eye Clinic in Lake Charles introduced the newest advance in LASIK surgery, iLASIK, a year ago, and Dr. Jon Yokubaitis says it's the only office in SWLA that offers this revolutionary procedure. “It's a bladeless procedure using a laser which translate to comfort and safety for the patient,” said Yokubaitis. The procedure uses wavefront mapping technology to precisely plan the correction needed. It creates a 3-D analysis of the imperfections of your eye. “It's ...More >>