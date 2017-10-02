FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances remain high through Tuesday, drier weather returns later this week

Our weather is currently being influenced by a trough of low pressure moving west across the northern Gulf of Mexico. This tropical wave will keep rain chances in the forecast through Tuesday. Drier air returns later this week, but cooler temperatures are not likely anytime soon.

The best chance of rain will be during the afternoon hours, and the bulk of the rain Monday was over Acadiana and points east toward New Orleans. We may see some showers and thunderstorms through midnight across Southwest Louisiana. But the rain will begin to slowly wind down after sunset, although some may linger as late as midnight. Temperatures will be warmer overnight with lows by Tuesday morning ranging from the low 70s north of I-10 to the upper 70s at the coast.

Tuesday will be warm and humid with afternoon being held in the mid to upper 80s due to clouds and scattered showers. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible anytime, but most likely in the afternoon hours. The chance of rain is 60% and some of the rain will likely linger in the evening hours as well.

By Wednesday the trough of low pressure will push into Texas as high pressure builds down from the northeast. Rain chances will be low at 20% on Wednesday with a few isolated lingering showers possible in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be warmer with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday through Saturday our area will be under the influence of high pressure and rain is very unlikely. Slightly drier air will move into our area, but temperatures will not change much during the day. Morning lows will be a little cooler due to the drier air; lows will likely reach the 60s away from the coast. But dry air heats up much easier and that is why afternoon highs are still expected to reach the upper 80s, and possibly the low 90s in some areas!

Moisture is expected to push northward out of the Caribbean by the end of the weekend, although the greatest moisture will likely be east of our area. This will bring more clouds to our area and a slight chance of rain will be back in the forecast by Sunday too. This moisture is due to a tropical wave expected develop late this week and move northward, likely heading closer to the Florida panhandle.

There are currently no active tropical systems in the Atlantic basin! Although the system mentioned in the previous paragraph could develop by this weekend. At the moment, it poses no threat to our area as any development is expected to be slow if at all. We will of course monitor the system this week and will keep you posted.

