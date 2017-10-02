Sheriff's Office: Arrest made in connection with July 31 rape at apartment complex

The tragedy in Las Vegas is still unfolding as the injured fight for their lives and law enforcement investigates. Some our our staff have friends in that area, one of whom planned to be at the concert, but for a last minute change. One of Kaitlin Rust's best friends is Danielle Lacey, who works in a business inside Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. She and her boyfriend had attended the festival, but decided not to go back Sunday.More >>
A Lake Charles man is being accused of rape, according to Kim Myers with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. Brandon L. Bell, 33, is charged with first-degree rape and armed robbery. Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $400,000. Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an alleged rape on July 31. According to Myers, the victim told deputies she was walking to the dumpster near her apartment to throw out her trash and left the ...More >>
Our weather is currently being influenced by a trough of low pressure moving west across the northern Gulf of Mexico. This tropical wave will keep rain chances in the forecast through Tuesday. Drier air returns later this week, but cooler temperatures are not likely anytime soon.More >>
When pulling a trailer, whether large or small, a regular review of the equipment is required according to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Things such as including the hitch and signals, as well as some extra safety and clearance precautions to ensure a secure drive and trailers require extra stopping room. It also requires forethought when changing lanes, making turns, and backing up. In general, the DMV says you should be aware of where you are driving with a ...More >>
