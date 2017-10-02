Sheriff's Office: Arrest made in connection with July 31 rape at apartment complex

A Lake Charles man is accused of a rape that occurred at an apartment complex on July 31, said Kim Myers, with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Brandon L. Bell, 33, is charged with first-degree rape and armed robbery. Judge Clayton Davis set bond at $400,000.

Evidence at the scene led to Bell's identification and arrest, Myers said. The victim told deputies she was walking to the dumpster near her apartment to throw out her trash and left the door to her residence cracked. When she went back inside, a man she did not know was holding a knife in her home.

The witness said she attempted to run away from Bell, but he grabbed her and forced her into the bedroom at knifepoint, then raped her, Myers said. Bell struck the victim several times when she tried to resist him and stole the victim's cell phone before leaving the residence.

Det. Ben Hare is the lead investigator.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.