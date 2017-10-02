McNeese women's basketball begins practice Tuesday

McNeese women’s basketball team will begin its official team practice Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 2:30-5 p.m. at Burton Coliseum.

Second year head coach Kacie Cryer and the Cowgirls have been going through individual workouts and are ready to hit the court as a group.

“We are excited about getting practice officially started,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. “ The girls have worked hard in the preseason weights and conditioning but we are all anxious and ready to get on the court together to begin preparing for the 2017-18 season.

Cryer will have six letter winners returning along with three redshirts and four freshmen.

The Cowgirls will open their season November 7 with a home exhibition game against Wiley College before beginning the regular season with five of their first six games at home.

The Cowgirls are coming off a 14-17 overall record and an 8-10 Southland Conference record and a Southland Conference Tournament appearance.

