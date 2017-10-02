New Lasik procedure provides more accuracy - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

New Lasik procedure provides more accuracy

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Eye Clinic in Lake Charles introduced the newest advance in LASIK surgery, iLASIK, a year ago, and Dr. Jon Yokubaitis says it's the only office in SWLA that offers this revolutionary procedure.

“It's a bladeless procedure using a laser which translates to comfort and safety for the patient,” said Yokubaitis.

The procedure uses wavefront mapping technology to precisely plan the correction needed. It creates a 3D analysis of the imperfections of your eye.

“It's a much higher resolution scanner compared to our previous generations scanners, which allows us to make a very precise 3D fingerprint of the eye, which translates into much higher accuracy of the procedure,” said Yokubaitis. “It's much more accurate than your normal glasses or contact lens prescription because it detects things a normal eye exam does not detect.”

It's 25 times more precise than normal measuring methods, providing a perfect picture for a laser to be used to correct the vision.

Yokubaitis says 100 percent of patients see 20/40 or better after iLASIK, which helps with driving at night. Ninety-four percent have a chance of seeing 20/20 after the procedure.

Also, he says those who were told they could not undergo Lasik in the past now can.

“It’s basically available for people with mild to severe nearsightedness, astigmatisms, and farsightedness,” said Yokubaitis.

The Eye Clinic says the procedure is so effective and safe, it's approved by NASA and the U.S. Military. 

To make life easier for those who put their lives on the line, The Eye Clinic is offering discounted Lasik procedures to heroes and their families through the end of October. 

That includes military (active, veteran, reserve, and guard), law enforcement, firefighters, EMT, and the Cajun Navy. 

Call 1-877-95-FOCUS.

