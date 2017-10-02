Residents discuss Beauregard Statue in front of courthouse

New Orleans is unlikely to part ways with the recently-removed statue of PGT Beauregard.

Some thought it might come to its namesake parish here in Southwest Louisiana, but new plans are in place for Beauregard parish.

It started off as a private meeting between Charlie Bordelon, the organizer of the push for the new statue, and a New Orleans artist, Thomas Bruno, who has done many historical statues including those of significant African American historical figures.

They were going to discuss a new statue of PGT Beauregard, wearing a suit rather than his Confederate uniform, with the quote "Equal rights-- One flag-- One country-- One people."

But a discussion of this magnitude drew community attention after the previous discussion to bring the original statue from New Orleans, so it became a small public meeting.

"Something that represents Beauregard Parish that is a collective representation of what we stand for," said Bordelon. "I don't think anyone here is against equal rights for anyone, I don't think anyone is involved in hate groups here. If there is, this is and what this meeting is about. This meeting is about bringing everyone together."



It did bring many people together as individuals and representing different groups, including the most prominent activist against the statue, Reverend Michael Harris.



"We cannot go back there bringing the divisive things that separate us to this city," said Harris.



Members of the community tossed around their opinions.



"We don't like to see history just buried and going away or people make up their minds that it never happened," said a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.



"We should totally dismiss General Beauregard just let him go," said one woman.



"I just feel we need to be mindful that whatever we put in front of this building, make sure that it doesn't take away from the building," said a new Beauregard Parish resident, who admires the courthouse.



Some also tossed around ideas of what could be done instead of the statue.



"All we need is a plaque, plaque that could say 'this courthouse stands on the ground that reminds us we are part of a nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all of us," said one passionate resident. "Is that not what are Courthouse stands for?"

Bordelon's goal is to develop a plan with the feedback and present it to the Police Jury, allowing them to make the decision. He says the statue will be funded through private donations.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.