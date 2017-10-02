LIVE STREAM UPDATES: 58 dead in Las Vegas shooting, 515 injured - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LIVE STREAM UPDATES: 58 dead in Las Vegas shooting, 515 injured

By KPLC Digital Staff
Donald Trump (Source: Wikipedia) Donald Trump (Source: Wikipedia)
KPLC will live stream updates as they come available.

President Donald Trump addressed the nation Monday morning following Sunday's Las Vegas concert shooting.

At least 50 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at Las Vegas concert.

