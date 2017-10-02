1 dead, 2 injured in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

breaking

1 dead, 2 injured in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
(Source: Louisiana State Police) (Source: Louisiana State Police)
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) -

A Lafayette police officer is dead and two people are injured following an overnight shooting at a convenience store, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson M/T Brooks David.

The Lafayette Police Department responded to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. to the Big Boy Discount Zone convenience store on Moss Street at Van Buren Drive in reference to an aggravated assault with a gun, David said. Minutes later the call was upgraded to a shooting.

When Lafayette police arrived, they exchanged gunfire with the suspect, David said. A Lafayette police officer was shot and killed by the suspect. Two people inside the store sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and was apprehended by Lafayette police a short time later near the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: State police investigating Lafayette officer-involved shooting

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: State police investigating Lafayette officer-involved shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 6:29 AM EDT2017-10-02 10:29:40 GMT
    (Source: Raycom News Network)(Source: Raycom News Network)

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. 

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. 

    More >>

  • breaking

    1 dead, 2 injured in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette

    1 dead, 2 injured in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette

    Monday, October 2 2017 6:14 AM EDT2017-10-02 10:14:09 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    A Lafayette police officer is dead and two people are injured following an overnight shooting at a convenience store, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson M/T Brooks David.

    More >>

    A Lafayette police officer is dead and two people are injured following an overnight shooting at a convenience store, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson M/T Brooks David.

    More >>

  • Safety on the road: Properly hitching and towing a trailer

    Safety on the road: Properly hitching and towing a trailer

    Monday, October 2 2017 5:26 AM EDT2017-10-02 09:26:34 GMT

    When pulling a trailer, whether large or small, a regular review of the equipment is required according to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Things such as including the hitch and signals, as well as some extra safety and clearance precautions to ensure a secure drive and trailers require extra stopping room.  It also requires forethought when changing lanes, making turns, and backing up.  In general, the DMV says you should be aware of where you are driving with a ...

    More >>

    When pulling a trailer, whether large or small, a regular review of the equipment is required according to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Things such as including the hitch and signals, as well as some extra safety and clearance precautions to ensure a secure drive and trailers require extra stopping room.  It also requires forethought when changing lanes, making turns, and backing up.  In general, the DMV says you should be aware of where you are driving with a ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly