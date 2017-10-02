1 dead, 2 injured in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette

A Lafayette police officer is dead and two people are injured following an overnight shooting at a convenience store, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson M/T Brooks David.

The Lafayette Police Department responded to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. to the Big Boy Discount Zone convenience store on Moss Street at Van Buren Drive in reference to an aggravated assault with a gun, David said. Minutes later the call was upgraded to a shooting.

When Lafayette police arrived, they exchanged gunfire with the suspect, David said. A Lafayette police officer was shot and killed by the suspect. Two people inside the store sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and was apprehended by Lafayette police a short time later near the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.