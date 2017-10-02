FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms the next couple of days

A few scattered showers from overnight have come to an end for now with sunshine to start the morning, expected to warm temperatures up into the 80s prior to additional showers and storms on the return by this afternoon.

A weak trough of low pressure over the northern Gulf of Mexico will slowly drift westward over the next couple of days, giving our area the best chance of rain we’ve seen in over a month. The forecast calls for a 60% chance of mainly afternoon to early-evening scattered storms to return with similar weather for Tuesday.

With the departure of the low pressure by Wednesday, rain chances will go down by mid-week with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and lows at night in the lower 70s.

Drier weather returns later this week with highs near 90, but additional scattered showers and storms could return by the end of the weekend and start of next week.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a weak trough of low pressure south of the Yucatan Peninsula for possible tropical development, although any significant development is unlikely due to wind shear which should inhibit development as it drifts slowly northward over the next several days. This feature could provide our area with an additional rain threat by the end of the upcoming weekend, but any significant tropical development is not expected in the longer range.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry