WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: State police investigating Lafayette officer-involved shooting

At least 20 people are dead, over a 100 injured after gunfire breaks out at an outdoor Las Vegas concert. Las Vegas Police described the suspect as being a local man who acted alone.

Louisiana State troopers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Lafayette police officer dead and two others wounded.

Congressman Steve Scalise heads back to Washington, D.C. and will attend his first whip meeting.

The new cost of living adjustments for the SNAP program may mean reduced benefits for some Louisiana families.

A small Cajun town in South Louisiana is known as the "Horse and Buggy" Capital. Dave McNamara takes us for a buggy ride in the heart of Louisiana.

In today's Sunrise Pet Shop segment, we'll show you what pets are up for adoption through the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter.

Plus, all levels of the parking garage at 901 Lakeshore Drive in downtown Lake Charles will be closed for repairs starting today.

And the boat belonging to a Louisiana couple missing since Hurricane Maria was found.

In weather, Monday we will have partly cloudy skies and isolated thunderstorms. The better chance for showers comes in the afternoon.Temperatures will be around the mid 80s for the high. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

