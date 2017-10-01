FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increase early this week as we begin the month of October

For tonight, rain chances will be low, as no showers are expected late. We will have partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the low 70s by morning. The humidity is returning, so it will not feel as comfortable outside overnight.

Early this week on Monday we will have rain chances go up to 40% with partly cloudy skies and isolated thunderstorms. The better chance for showers comes in the afternoon. All the rain should come to an end by the evening hours. Temperatures will be around the mid 80s for the high.

Tuesday will also have more showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Rain chances are at 40%. There will be mostly cloudy skies whenever it is not raining. The better time for rain comes in the afternoon. Overnight, skies will begin to clear and we will have mostly clear skies. Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s in the afternoon, then cool to the low 70s overnight.

Wednesday through Friday will be very beautiful! We will have sunny skies with very low chances of any showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s as some of the heat will return once again. Overnight, temperatures will cool to the 60s with clear skies.

Next weekend will have rain come back into the forecast. Especially on Saturday. Showers may develop in the afternoon with some of the daytime heating. Sunday will have partly cloudy skies, but could see a few showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s near 90 degrees both days.

The tropics remain quiet at this time as no disturbance is expected within the next few days. We will continue to monitor the tropics in case anything changes. Hurricane season officially ends November 30th.

