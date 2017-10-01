Section 8 landlord recruitment session held in Lake Charles Saturday

Section 8 landlords are in high demand now in Lake Charles.

Hundreds of people waited to apply for Section 8 housing in July.

And so potential Section 8 landlords filled the Allen P. August Multi-Purpose Center Saturday morning for a recruitment session that covered the process, expectations and rewards of joining up.

G. Coleman Lee, an attorney with the Southwest Louisiana Law Center who spoke at the event, says she'd like to see more Section 8 landlords, but that many landlords are reluctant to turn down market prices for their rental properties.

"It is when we have landlords who are simply for the sake of being able to make more income for the unit they are renting - not because there's a problem with the tenants, not because of violations with a lease agreement," said Lee.

Those interested in becoming Section 8 landlords are asked to contact the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

