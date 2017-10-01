Lake Charles history: The tale of Jean Lafitte and Charles Sallier's wife

As the City of Lake Charles celebrates its 150th anniversary this weekend, let's take a quick look at a colorful bit of local history.

Devin Morgan, exhibit coordinator for the Imperial Calcasieu Museum, talks about the relationship between early settler - and city namesake - Charles Sallier and the famed pirate Jean Lafitte.

Their friendship hit a rough patch when Lafitte allegedly embarked on an affair with Catherine LeBleu, Sallier's wife.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.