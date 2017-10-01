Lake Charles history: The tale of Jean Lafitte and Charles Sallier's wife

For tonight, rain chances will be low, as no showers are expected late. We will have partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the low 70s by morning. The humidity is returning, so it will not feel as comfortable outside overnight. Early this week on Monday we will have rain chances go up to 40% with partly cloudy skies and isolated thunderstorms. The better chance for showers comes in the afternoon. All the rain should come to an end by the evening hours.More >>
Section 8 landlords are in high demand now in Lake Charles. And so potential Section 8 landlords filled the Allen P. August Multi-Purpose Center Saturday morning for a recruitment session that covered the process, expectations and rewards of joining up.More >>
As the City of Lake Charles celebrates its 150th anniversary this weekend, let's take a quick look at a colorful bit of local history.
Devin Morgan, exhibit coordinator for the Imperial Calcasieu Museum, talks about the relationship between early settler - and city namesake - Charles Sallier and the famed pirate Jean Lafitte.More >>
150 years has never looked so good on Lake Charles. Residents are celebrating the city's birthday with a parade and festivities. "Happy Birthday Lake Charles," said resident Lindsay Wilson.More >>
Back in August, Westlake Mayor Bob Hardey announced almost 300 new homes would be coming to the city. Located in the West Trace Community, construction is already underway.More >>
