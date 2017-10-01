Lake Charles history: The tale of Jean Lafitte and Charles Salli - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles history: The tale of Jean Lafitte and Charles Sallier's wife

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Portrait of Jean Lafitte (Source: Imperial Calcasieu Museum) Portrait of Jean Lafitte (Source: Imperial Calcasieu Museum)
Sallier cabin (Source: Imperial Calcasieu Museum) Sallier cabin (Source: Imperial Calcasieu Museum)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

As the City of Lake Charles celebrates its 150th anniversary this weekend, let's take a quick look at a colorful bit of local history.

Devin Morgan, exhibit coordinator for the Imperial Calcasieu Museum, talks about the relationship between early settler - and city namesake - Charles Sallier and the famed pirate Jean Lafitte.

Their friendship hit a rough patch when Lafitte allegedly embarked on an affair with Catherine LeBleu, Sallier's wife. 

