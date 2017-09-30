Community celebrates Lake Charles' 150th birthday

150 years has never looked so good on Lake Charles.

Residents are celebrating the city's birthday with a parade and festivities.

"Happy Birthday Lake Charles," said resident Lindsay Wilson.

What better way to celebrate 150 years than with a good old-fashioned parade.

But - what's the real reason people love Lake Charles?

"We love the parades and music," said Wilson.

"I love that Lake Charles is just its own little city," said resident Gregory Poullard.

"The fishing out here is just...muah!" said resident Matthew Booth.

For others, their love goes a little deeper than food and festivities.

"I love that I grew up here and that it's always growing," said resident Chelsie Link. "There's always something new, there's always something fun and there's no place like home."

"The community," said resident Ashley Steel. "Everyone is just so connected, and everyone helps out each other whenever something goes wrong."

Many just can't believe the city is actually 150 years old.

"It's shocking," said resident Belinda Steel. "I wouldn't think it was that old."

"150 years," said Booth. "That's a long time. I wouldn't know."

But as the community celebrates, many can't wait to see what the city will look like in the next 150 years.

"There's always this old saying, 'You can always leave Lake Charles, but you'll always end up coming back,' because no matter what, it's home," said resident Colby Book.

The celebration concludes Sunday when local churches are invited to participate in a community-wide prayer service.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.