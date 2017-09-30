LCPD investigating shooting on Rose Street

The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon on Rose Street.

Police received a call at 3:51 p.m. about a shooting on the 2200 block of Rose Street, said LCPD spokesman Sgt. Jeffrey Keenum.

One person was shot and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Keenum.

Police do not currently have a suspect in custody. The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

