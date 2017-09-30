LCPD investigating shooting on Rose Street

150 years has never looked so good on Lake Charles. Residents are celebrating the city's birthday with a parade and festivities. "Happy Birthday Lake Charles," said resident Lindsay Wilson.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon on Rose Street. Police received a call at 3:51 p.m. about a shooting on the 2200 block of Rose Street, said LCPD spokesman Sgt. Jeffrey Keenum.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid the area of Kirkman Street / Prien Lake Road for the next 30 minutes (as of 6:30 p.m.) due to a wreck blocking Kirkman Street southbound and the outside westbound lane on Prien Lake. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid the area of 3700 W. Prien Lake Road due to a downed tree blocking two lanes. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
By tonight, rain chances will be down to zero percent. Skies will be clear and we’ll start the day with sunny skies on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s by morning. A few places north of I-10 could be in the 50s! It will feel very pleasant and comfortable overnight. You might even be able to leave your windows open overnight! As we start Sunday, we will have sunny skies and temperatures will quickly be warming up. It will be a warmer day than we had today.More >>
