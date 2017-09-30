Avoid Kirkman Street / Prien Lake Road due to wreck

The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid the area of Kirkman Street / Prien Lake Road for the next 30 minutes (as of 6:30 p.m.) due to a wreck blocking Kirkman Street southbound and the outside westbound lane on Prien Lake. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid the area of 3700 W. Prien Lake Road due to a downed tree blocking two lanes.
By tonight, rain chances will be down to zero percent. Skies will be clear and we'll start the day with sunny skies on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s by morning. A few places north of I-10 could be in the 50s! It will feel very pleasant and comfortable overnight. You might even be able to leave your windows open overnight! As we start Sunday, we will have sunny skies and temperatures will quickly be warming up. It will be a warmer day than we had today.
The Oakdale Police Department has arrested a man on charges of arson related to a structure fire late Friday night. On Sept. 29 at 11:23 p.m. police received a call about a structure fire on Shell Drive off N. 17th St., according to the department's Facebook page.
Back in August, Westlake Mayor Bob Hardey announced almost 300 new homes would be coming to the city. Located in the West Trace Community, construction is already underway.
