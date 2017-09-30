LCPD: Avoid 3700 West Prien Lake Road due to downed tree blocking road

By tonight, rain chances will be down to zero percent. Skies will be clear and we’ll start the day with sunny skies on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s by morning. A few places north of I-10 could be in the 50s! It will feel very pleasant and comfortable overnight. You might even be able to leave your windows open overnight! As we start Sunday, we will have sunny skies and temperatures will quickly be warming up. It will be a warmer day than we had today.