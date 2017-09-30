LCPD: Avoid 3700 West Prien Lake Road due to downed tree blockin - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LCPD: Avoid 3700 West Prien Lake Road due to downed tree blocking road

By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid the area of 3700 W. Prien Lake Road due to a downed tree blocking two lanes.

  Avoid Kirkman Street / Prien Lake Road due to wreck

    The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid the area of Kirkman Street / Prien Lake Road for the next 30 minutes (as of 6:30 p.m.) due to a wreck blocking Kirkman Street southbound and the outside westbound lane on Prien Lake.

  LCPD: Avoid 3700 West Prien Lake Road due to downed tree blocking road

    The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid the area of 3700 W. Prien Lake Road due to a downed tree blocking two lanes.

  FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm, yet less humid conditions continue for Sunday, while rain chances hold off

    By tonight, rain chances will be down to zero percent. Skies will be clear and we'll start the day with sunny skies on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s by morning. A few places north of I-10 could be in the 50s! It will feel very pleasant and comfortable overnight. You might even be able to leave your windows open overnight! As we start Sunday, we will have sunny skies and temperatures will quickly be warming up. It will be a warmer day than we had today. 

