FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm, yet less humid conditions continue for Sunday, while rain chances hold off

By tonight, rain chances will be down to zero percent. Skies will be clear and we’ll start the day with sunny skies on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s by morning. A few places north of I-10 could be in the 50s! It will feel very pleasant and comfortable overnight. You might even be able to leave your windows open overnight!

As we start Sunday, we will have sunny skies and temperatures will quickly be warming up. It will be a warmer day than we had today. The good news is that the humidity will still be low. So temperatures will be warmer, but it will not be too hot outside. Some clouds will also form in the afternoon, but the rain should hold off until Monday.

Early next week on Monday we will have rain chances go up to 30% with partly cloudy skies. Not everyone will see rain, as these showers will be very isolated. The better chance for showers comes in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain around the upper 80s.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, we should expect a few more showers in the afternoon. Especially on Tuesday, with rain chances up to 40%. Wednesday’s rain chances go down to 10%, so rain is unlikely. Through the rest of the week, rain chances will slowly go back down and by the end of the week, we will be back to sunny skies! Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s during the week.

Next weekend will remain mostly sunny with little to no chance for any rain. It will be beautiful weather! It will, however be very warm with high back up near 90 degrees. So, the heat is not over despite the start of the fall season.

The tropics remain quiet at this time as no disturbance is expected within the next few days. We will continue to monitor the tropics in case anything changes. Hurricane season officially ends November 30th.

