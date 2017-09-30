Oakdale Police arrest man on arson charge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Oakdale Police arrest man on arson charge

By KPLC Digital Staff
Justin Ware (Source: Oakdale Police Department) Justin Ware (Source: Oakdale Police Department)
Shell Drive structure fire (Source: Oakdale Police Department) Shell Drive structure fire (Source: Oakdale Police Department)
OAKDALE, LA (KPLC) -

The Oakdale Police Department has arrested a man on charges of arson related to a structure fire late Friday night.

On Sept. 29 at 11:23 p.m. police received a call about a structure fire on Shell Drive off N. 17th St., according to the department's Facebook page

Oakdale Police assisted area fire departments with the fire. 

After investigating, Oakdale Police and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office arrested Justin Ware on Saturday a little after 3 a.m.

Ware is charged with one count of simple arson and one count of discharging a firearm in city limits.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the department's Facebook page.

