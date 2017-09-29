Vinton man arrested on cruelty to juvenile charge

A Vinton man has been arrested on a charge of cruelty to a juvenile after allegedly forcing a 12-year-old boy to run on a treadmill.

On Sept. 28 the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in reference to cruelty to a juvenile, said CPSO spokesman Cmdr. James McGee.

Detectives observed numerous marks on a 12-year-old boy’s neck, back, and arm. The boy told detectives that Jason R. Coward, 43, of Vinton, punished him by making him run on a treadmill for an extended period of time, said McGee.

The victim said he would become exhausted and fell down several times onto the moving treadmill, which caused the marks on his body.

The victim also told detectives that when he fell Coward pushed him back onto the treadmill while it was still moving.

Later the same day Coward was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with cruelty to a juvenile. Judge Ron Ware set his bond at $5,000, said McGee.

CPSO Detective Jacob Dore is the lead investigator on the case.

