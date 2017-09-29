Construction has begun for hundreds of homes coming to Westlake

Back in August, Westlake Mayor Bob Hardey announced almost 300 new homes would be coming to the city. Located in the West Trace Community, construction is already underway.More >>
KPLC is headed to Dry Creek tonight for our Game of the Week, a matchup between two run-heavy teams. The Lake Arthur Tigers will visit the East Beauregard Trojans tonight. Lake Arthur is 2-1, coming off a 47-33 win over Vinton, while East Beauregard is 1-2, coming off a 34-28 loss to North Caddo. Mobile users, click HERE to view our live scoreboard. Click HERE to see our Friday night football slideshow. Send your Friday night photos to scores@kplctv.com. Each week, Sports Dir...More >>
A Vinton man has been arrested on a charge of cruelty to a juvenile after allegedly forcing a 12-year-old boy to run on a treadmill. On Sept. 28 the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in reference to cruelty to a juvenile, said CPSO spokesman Cmdr. James McGee...More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon regarding the shooting that took place on N. Shattuck St over the weekend.More >>