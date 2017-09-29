Construction has begun for hundreds of homes coming to Westlake

Back in August, Westlake Mayor Bob Hardey announced almost 300 new homes would be coming to the city.

Located in the West Trace Community, construction is already underway.

Almost two years ago the city of Westlake was close to declaring bankruptcy, but now there are plans for a lot of growth within the city, starting with brand new homes that could bring in thousands of people.

"We stay very busy," said Mel's Cupcakes co-owner Melani Duncan.

"Our oven bakes 120 cupcakes at a time so my morning gets started off pretty quick," she said.

Located in Westlake, business keeps Melani Duncan and her staff pretty busy.

But she's expecting more business coming pretty soon.

"It's really shocking because we were hearing about different things that were going to happen, and you never see something happen, and all of a sudden it was like, 'Wow, this is happening,' " said Duncan.

She's talking about new homes coming to Westlake.

"The total project for the first phase that we sold was 77 acres, and in that 77 acres they are projecting somewhere in the neighborhood of 240 to 260 houses," said Westlake Mayor Bob Hardey.

Construction has already begun for this portion of the project where a little over 60 homes will be built.

Hardey says adding more homes won't just benefit businesses, but the entire community.

"This is going to help everybody," said Hardey. "Not only is it going to help our businesses, it's going to help our schools, it's going to help our library, it's going to help our churches. Everything is going to grow when you get the people in here."

And it's something Duncan is excited for when it comes to her business.

"I think it can only benefit the area," said Duncan. "Growth is a good thing just in general. It's great for all the businesses financially and it's great to see our city grow."

As Hardey plans to deal with more growth and the effects it will have on the city, Duncan is ready to see how it will all turn out.

"When I first moved to Westlake it was so small, it seemed, and now it's very exciting to see it just build," said Duncan.

Mayor Hardey says he's expecting this entire project to be complete in about three years.

He also says a new $13 million apartment complex is in the works and should be breaking ground in November.

For more info on the development, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.