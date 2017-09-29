Jillian Corder named assistant news director of KPLC-TV - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

By Jenelle Shriner, News Director
(KPLC) -

Award-winning news anchor Jillian Corder has been named assistant news director at KPLC-TV, Raycom's NBC affiliate in Lake Charles, Louisiana.  

Corder has been an anchor and reporter for KPLC since July 2015.

Prior to accepting the position with KPLC, Corder was an anchor and reporter at KNOE in Monroe, Louisiana.

Corder received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Northwestern State University.

Corder joins a strong management team consisting of News Director Jenelle Shriner, Digital Content Manager Johnathan Manning, Assignment Manager and noon anchor Agnes DeRouen, Anchor and Executive Producer Britney Glaser, and Operations Manager Julie Meche.

“I’m thrilled that Jillian will play a larger role at KPLC. She is a big advocate, not only for this community and our viewers, but for journalism,” said Shriner. 

In addition to her new role, Corder will continue to anchor KPLC’s 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts.

